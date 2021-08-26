New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $32.19 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $32,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,376 shares of company stock valued at $79,883,169. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $393.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.88.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.88.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

