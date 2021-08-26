New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 104,336 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,336 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of The Mosaic worth $26,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after purchasing an additional 503,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,659,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.12.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

