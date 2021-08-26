New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 64,955 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 35.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,955 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $30,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 24.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $2,531,678.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,638,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,953,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total transaction of $2,851,910.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,605,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,425,715.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,074 shares of company stock worth $69,920,726 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MORN stock opened at $264.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.09.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

