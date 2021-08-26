Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Trading 19.9% Higher

Nexa Resources S.A. (TSE:NEXA)’s stock price traded up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.32 and last traded at C$10.32. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.39.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

