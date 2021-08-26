Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.23.

About Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

