Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $39.77 million and $1.07 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,673.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.37 or 0.06585441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $643.14 or 0.01321331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.00362437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.99 or 0.00647155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00336663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00334533 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,857,795,446 coins and its circulating supply is 8,196,295,446 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

