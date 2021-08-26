Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cocrystal Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of COCP opened at $1.15 on Monday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCP. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,262 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares during the period. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

