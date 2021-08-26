Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 78.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $9,756,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

