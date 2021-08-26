Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 105,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,926,359 shares.The stock last traded at $29.67 and had previously closed at $31.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

