NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Sells $127,540.00 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NWE opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00.
NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.6% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
