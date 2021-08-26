NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Sells $127,540.00 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NWE opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.6% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

