Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Novanta stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.17. 1,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,311. Novanta has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

