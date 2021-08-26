Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 5.6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $235.00 and last traded at $236.83. 35,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,478,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,856,752 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 102.1% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $10,099,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.