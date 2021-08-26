Nucor Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.44 Per Share (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.44 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NUE opened at $119.96 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

