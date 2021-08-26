Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Director Purchases C$15,022.74 in Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Director Mayo Schmidt acquired 202 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$74.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,022.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 392 shares in the company, valued at C$29,153.04.

Mayo Schmidt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Mayo Schmidt acquired 190 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$79.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,143.00.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$76.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$43.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.33. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$47.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.17%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.79.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

