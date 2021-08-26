NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess Sells 20,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $220.68. 23,666,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,332,660. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $549.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $224.70.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.50 to $187.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.16.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
