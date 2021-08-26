NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess Sells 20,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $220.68. 23,666,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,332,660. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $549.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $224.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.50 to $187.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

