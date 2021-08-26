NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $231.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.16.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $222.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $224.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 486,750 shares of company stock worth $131,587,325. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

