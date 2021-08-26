NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,185.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,051.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,823.31 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $42.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.