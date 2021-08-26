Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 20,533 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after buying an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after acquiring an additional 275,053 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISCA stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

