Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.