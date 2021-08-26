Nwam LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,661,000 after buying an additional 766,639 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after buying an additional 686,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,797,000 after buying an additional 633,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,051,000 after buying an additional 621,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.76. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $157.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

