Nwam LLC Increases Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in The AES by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 603,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The AES by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The AES by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The AES in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of The AES by 508.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 123,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 102,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AES opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

