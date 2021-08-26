Nwam LLC Sells 27,647 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,647 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 77.2% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 20,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $354,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1265 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.