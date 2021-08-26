NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NXPI traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.63. 58,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,278. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $37,432,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $3,078,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

