NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,308 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 2.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.55. 61,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,278. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $219.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $6,267,299 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.