Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to announce $390,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $470,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year sales of $2.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 million to $3.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.41 million, with estimates ranging from $9.78 million to $11.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nyxoah.

A number of analysts recently commented on NYXH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Nyxoah stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. 6,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,429. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

