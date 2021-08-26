Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) rose 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 17.93 and last traded at 17.70. Approximately 62,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,344,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.19.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

