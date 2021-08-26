Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) & Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Critical Comparison

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum -26.10% -10.45% -1.16% Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Occidental Petroleum and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 4 6 8 1 2.32 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $27.84, indicating a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Sow Good.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.41 -$14.83 billion ($3.91) -6.30 Sow Good $470,000.00 60.20 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Sow Good on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Sow Good

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

