OceanaGold Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Ouperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.47.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.32. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

