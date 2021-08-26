OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives $4.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCANF. Macquarie lowered OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OCANF stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

