OctoFi Market Capitalization Hits $8.78 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $124,056.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.00 or 0.00023281 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00757324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00098036 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OCTO is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

