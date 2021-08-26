Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $284.99. 2,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,459. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.90. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $287.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

