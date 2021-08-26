OLO Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,204 put options on the company. This is an increase of 582% compared to the typical volume of 323 put options.

OLO opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99. OLO has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

