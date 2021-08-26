Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. WBB Securities lifted their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMER stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 453,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,606. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Omeros will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

