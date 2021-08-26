Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs Sells 1,713 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $49,831.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50.

Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. 200,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -4.88. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGEM. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

