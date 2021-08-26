Opium Price Hits $2.26 on Major Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. Opium has a market cap of $9.39 million and $99.99 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00004826 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00051352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00123536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00155534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,822.35 or 1.00138764 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.29 or 0.01035748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.38 or 0.06466086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

