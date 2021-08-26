Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.41 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,366. The company has a market capitalization of $678.18 million, a PE ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oportun Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 348.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Oportun Financial worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

