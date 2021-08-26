Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

