Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.35 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $316.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $204.20 and a 1 year high of $326.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 in the last 90 days. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

