Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,537 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST opened at $73.14 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,945.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,883.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,980 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

