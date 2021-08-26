Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 967 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

CFG opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.