Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $186.40 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -172.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,612 shares of company stock worth $7,241,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

