Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 186,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ET stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,089,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

