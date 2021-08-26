Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Antero Resources worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 27.9% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE:AR opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 4.76.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.