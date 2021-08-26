Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NIO by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in NIO by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.96.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.