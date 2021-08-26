Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 312,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

LKQ stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

