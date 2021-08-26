Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,357 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,524 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,487,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

