Oppenheimer Comments on Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSGE. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of MSGE opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.