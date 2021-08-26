Oppenheimer Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $140.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $116.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,485.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 773,459 shares of company stock worth $90,685,874. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

