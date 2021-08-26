Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APPH. Cowen cut their price objective on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of APPH opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.50.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. FMR LLC increased its position in AppHarvest by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,573,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,173,000 after buying an additional 935,715 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $112,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AppHarvest by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,668,000 after buying an additional 360,927 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AppHarvest by 88.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after buying an additional 2,121,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

