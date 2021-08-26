Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,218,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.